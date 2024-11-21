Herd Drops Contest to Bulls

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (Nov. 21, 2024) - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Windy City Bulls 106-95.

The Wisconsin Herd was led by a pair of double-doubles by Milwaukee Bucks Assignment players Tyler Smith (19 points and 13 rebounds) and Chris Livingston (18 points and 16 rebounds). AJ Johnson followed with 19 points off the bench.

The Windy City Bulls' top scorer was DJ Steward with 26 points followed by Ben Coupet Jr. with 23 points.

The Herd started the game aggressively, scoring the first eight points. Tyler Smith continued the momentum securing two straight baskets to give the Herd an eight-point advantage within the first five minutes of the game. Milwaukee Bucks Assignment players Chris Livingston and AJ Johnson teamed up for back-to-back dunks to push the Herd over the double-digit lead. Wisconsin dominated defensively keeping the Bulls to seven points in 10 minutes. Windy City hit a small 7-2 run, but Wisconsin claimed the quarter with seven last minute points to go ahead 30-14 at the break.

Wisconsin stayed full speed ahead, connecting on five unanswered points to open the second quarter. The Bulls briefly cut into the Herd's 20-point lead but AJ Johnson and Stephen Thompson Jr. each knocked down a three-pointer to put the Herd back up 43-23. Windy City tried to battle back but the Herd answered every run keeping a steady double-digit advantage. Eventually the Bulls broke through with a 9-4 run to make it a 15-point game at the two-minute mark. Wisconsin held Windy City off and ended the half up 59-45. Chris Livingston guided the Herd with 13 points in the first half.

Windy City stole the first basket of the second half, but the Herd quickly responded with nine consecutive points powered by Stephen Thompson Jr. with four. Each team connected on a three-pointer before the Bulls got hot with an 20-0 run to make it a one point game at the four minute mark. Windy City secured a put back layup to push them over the top for their first lead of the game. The Bulls scored one more three-pointer before AJ Johnson put an end to their run with a three-point play. Windy City outscored the Herd 7-2 to take a 82-76 edge at the end of the third quarter.

Stephen Thompson Jr. connected on a shot from beyond the arc to kick start the Herd comeback in the fourth quarter. Tyler Smith followed with a layup to make it a one-point game. Windy City converted a one for two free throw but Ibou Badji was right there with dunk to keep the Herd within one. It wasn't until the eight-minute mark the Bulls pulled away with eight straight points. Wisconsin made three defensive stops leading to six straight points offensively. Back-to-back turnovers by the Herd allowed the Bulls to create an eight-point advantage. Wisconsin responded with a pair of dunks, but it wasn't enough to take the lead. The Windy City Bulls beat the Herd 106-95.

The Herd will take on the Windy City Bulls again on Saturday, November 23 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

