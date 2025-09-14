New Mexico United vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
FC Tulsa grabbed a late 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park after a long throw-in deflected off Sergio Rivas for an own goal, maintaining the Scissortails' position at the top of the Western Conference.
