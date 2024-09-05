New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Santa Fe-Native Derek Lozano

September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the signing of the twelfth academy contract player in club history. Forward Derek Lozano, who has spent the two seasons playing for the New Mexico United Academy, is now eligible to play matches with the first team.

"We are so proud of Derek, and this terrific opportunity that he has earned," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "In training with the first team, Derek has shown his quality, and his character, and we are excited to welcome him in. Every New Mexican should be proud of this young man."

Lozano has trained with the United first team throughout this season, and has had more public moments with the squad, as well: Earlier this year, Lozano scored a goal in United's Black & Yellow Preseason Scrimmage. He also drew a penalty in United's International Friendly against Liga MX's FC Juarez.

Prior to joining the United Academy, Lozano, like many other elite talents, felt he had to go out-of-state to find the level he needed, and joined Colorado Rapids Academy. Upon the creation of the United Academy, Lozano was able to come home and play at an elite level. He attended high school at Santa Fe High and New Mexico Connections Academy.

As an academy contract player, Derek will play in Academy games and tournaments, but will also be eligible to compete with the first team in the USL Championship. Like every academy player, Derek's costs including equipment, training and travel will be completely scholarshipped. Players who sign academy contracts represent the best of the best youth players in New Mexico and will be trailblazers for the next generation of New Mexican players.

