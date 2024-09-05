Martinez Earns International Call-Up with Honduras
September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven forward Douglas Martinez has been called up by the Honduras Football Federation for the FIFA International window that runs September 2-10.
Martinez will be available for the Senior National Team in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League A Group B home matches vs. Trinidad and Tobago on Friday at 10 pm ET and against Jamaica on Tuesday at 10 pm ET. The top two teams from each six-team group will advance to the quarterfinal round, where they will join the top-ranked League A teams: Mexico, United States, Panama, and Canada.
The final four nations remaining will advance to the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals. Additionally, the tournament will help decide berths for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Honduras previously called up Martinez for the March 23, 2024 CONCACAF Nations League Playoff against Costa Rica where he played seven minutes, a March 26 friendly vs. El Salvador, a two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Mexico, Nov. 17 and 21, and an International friendly against Iceland (Jan. 17) where Martinez started and played 75 minutes.
Martinez was first called up by the Honduran U-20 squad for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in which they finished second. He also helped the side qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea, scoring one goal in six appearances. During the 2019 season, Martinez scored two goals to help Honduras win silver at the Pan American Games. He followed the performance up with a National Team selection that included three appearances in the CONCACAF Nations League. His first senior-level goal came in his debut, a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in 2019. He also represented Honduras at the 2020 Olympic Games.
Due to the call up, Martinez will be unavailable for Indy Eleven's road game at Hartford Athletic on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN+.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2024
- MBFC Reunites with Forward Christian Volesky - Monterey Bay FC
- Six San Antonio FC Players Receive International Call-Ups - San Antonio FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at New Mexico United - Miami FC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: September 7, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Head Back on the Road to Take on Phoenix Rising FC on ESPN2 - FC Tulsa
- Oakland Roots SC Signs Former Cruz Azul Star Midfielder Rafael Baca - Oakland Roots
- Hounds Add MLS Forward on Loan Deal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Santa Fe-Native Derek Lozano - New Mexico United
- Martinez Earns International Call-Up with Honduras - Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Adds 2024 MLS First-Round Pick on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Tulsa
- Week 27 Preview: NCFC Hosts Oakland Roots SC - North Carolina FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.