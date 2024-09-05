Martinez Earns International Call-Up with Honduras

September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven forward Douglas Martinez has been called up by the Honduras Football Federation for the FIFA International window that runs September 2-10.

Martinez will be available for the Senior National Team in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League A Group B home matches vs. Trinidad and Tobago on Friday at 10 pm ET and against Jamaica on Tuesday at 10 pm ET. The top two teams from each six-team group will advance to the quarterfinal round, where they will join the top-ranked League A teams: Mexico, United States, Panama, and Canada.

The final four nations remaining will advance to the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals. Additionally, the tournament will help decide berths for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Honduras previously called up Martinez for the March 23, 2024 CONCACAF Nations League Playoff against Costa Rica where he played seven minutes, a March 26 friendly vs. El Salvador, a two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Mexico, Nov. 17 and 21, and an International friendly against Iceland (Jan. 17) where Martinez started and played 75 minutes.

Martinez was first called up by the Honduran U-20 squad for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in which they finished second. He also helped the side qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea, scoring one goal in six appearances. During the 2019 season, Martinez scored two goals to help Honduras win silver at the Pan American Games. He followed the performance up with a National Team selection that included three appearances in the CONCACAF Nations League. His first senior-level goal came in his debut, a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in 2019. He also represented Honduras at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Due to the call up, Martinez will be unavailable for Indy Eleven's road game at Hartford Athletic on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN+.

