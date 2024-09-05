Six San Antonio FC Players Receive International Call-Ups

September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defenders Shannon Gomez, Trova Boni and Nelson Flores Blanco, midfielders Bura and Kevon Lambert and forward Machop Chol have received international call-ups for their respective national teams, the club announced today.

Gomez will feature again for Trinidad & Tobago as the Soca Warriors prepare to face Saint Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica in the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches. The defender has played 1,374 minutes in 22 matches this season.

Bura is set to join Guinea-Bissau for its AFCON qualifiers against Eswatini and Mozambique. The midfielder has 29 caps for his senior team, joining most recently in June for the team's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Flores Blanco returns to international duty with El Salvador for its Nations League matches. Since joining SAFC in June, Flores Blanco has played every minute for the club. La Selecta will match up against Montserrat and Bonaire in Concacaf Nations League B.

Chol earns his third call-up this year for South Sudan as it takes on Congo and South Africa for its AFCON qualifiers. The forward has scored two goals in 987 minutes of play for SAFC this season.

Boni is called up for Burkina Faso's upcoming fixtures. The 24-year-old is in his second loan stint with SAFC, appearing in 11 matches this season. Burkina Faso opens its AFCON-qualifying slate against Senegal before facing Malawi.

Kevon Lambert was named for selection for Jamaica but withdrew from the group due to injury.

