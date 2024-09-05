Hounds Add MLS Forward on Loan Deal
September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has acquired forward Bertin Jacquesson for the remainder of the 2024 season after reaching a loan deal with Real Salt Lake of MLS. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.
"Bertin is a dangerous attacking player with pace and the ability to score or set up teammates. We are excited to have him back in Pittsburgh and look forward to having him available for the remainder of the season," Hounds head coach Bob Lilley said.
Jacquesson, 22, will be returning to Pittsburgh after playing collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played three seasons and helped the Panthers twice reach the NCAA College Cup semifinals. He was the 2020-21 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and finished his time at Pitt with 19 goals and 23 assists.
In 2023, Jacquesson was the 16th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake, signing with the team and making his professional debut that April. Over the past two seasons, he has split time between Real Salt Lake and their reserve side in MLS Next Pro, Real Monarchs. He has 13 appearances for RSL with one assist in all competitions, and another 18 for Real Monarchs, scoring two goals and adding two assists.
With the Hounds, Jacquesson will be reunited with his former college teammate, midfielder Jackson Walti, as well as another Pitt alumnus, forward Edward Kizza.
The Hounds are back home to begin September, hosting Rhode Island FC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium. Tickets for the match are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Forward Bertin Jacquesson with Real Salt Lake
