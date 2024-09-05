Match Preview: Miami FC at New Mexico United
September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC heads over to Albuquerque to face New Mexico United in their first match of September and for the third ever meeting between the two USL Championship teams.
Miami FC
Miami FC travels to New Mexico to take on New Mexico United following their win at home against Monterey Bay FC.
The last time the two faced, New Mexico won 1-0 in Miami. However, the last time Miami played at Isotopes Park, the South Florida team came out with a 3-0 win.
Miami will be looking to their leading scorer, Frank Lopez, to put them on the board this Friday to take home the win. Lopez scored his seventh goal of the season this last match, bringing him to 50 USL Championship regular-season goals.
Miami's strong performance last Saturday also earned captain Nicolas Cardona a spot on the USL Championship Matchday 26 Team of the Week.
Miami will be looking to build off their last performance at home to secure another three points in New Mexico before returning home to face Hartford Athletic the week after. Tickets for that match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.
Opponent: New Mexico United
New Mexico United currently sits atop the table leading the Western Conference. With 15 wins, three draws, and seven losses, they have 48 points on the board.
New Mexico will be looking forward to their home advantage following last week's loss at Oakland.
The Albuquerque team will be looking to Greg Hurst and Mukwelle Akale, with the most goals and assists this season, respectively, to secure another win at home. Hurst has tallied up nine goals thus far in 2024, while Akale has three goal and four assists.
New Mexico will be working to getting the three points at home against Miami.
#NMvMIA Quick Facts
Date: 9/6/24
Kickoff: 9:00 P.M. EST
Venue: Isotopes Park
Watch: Golazo Network (Nationwide), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)
