Oakland Roots SC Signs Former Cruz Azul Star Midfielder Rafael Baca

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC has signed former Cruz Azul star Rafael Baca ahead of the 2024 USL Championship end-of-season roster freeze. The 34-year-old midfielder from Tuxpan, Michoacán, Mexico, most recently played for Monterey Bay FC in the USL Championship.

"Rafa, is a very talented veteran player who has played at the highest levels of the game in our region. We are excited to add Rafa to our roster as we push towards the postseason," said Head Coach, Gavin Glinton. "The qualities and calmness he possesses on the ball in midfield will be an added boost to our squad as we head down the stretch run of the season."

Baca began his professional career with the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, playing from 2011 to 2013 and helping the team win the 2012 Supporters' Shield. After his time in San Jose, he joined top Liga MX side Cruz Azul, where he became a mainstay in the lineup from 2014 to 2023. During his tenure with Cruz Azul, Baca helped the team secure several titles, including the 2021 Liga MX Guardianes, the 2018 Copa MX Apertura, the 2019 Supercopa MX, the 2021 Campeón de Campeones, and the 2022 Supercopa de la Liga MX. He returned to Northern California to play for Monterey Bay FC in 2023 and the start of 2024 before signing with Oakland Roots SC.

