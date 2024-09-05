MBFC Reunites with Forward Christian Volesky

September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has signed forward Christian Volesky in Week 26 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, pending league and federation approval. The move gives Monterey Bay added firepower at the top of the formation with eight matches left to play in the campaign.

"I'm beyond excited to be back, this place feels like home to me," said Volesky. "I know the guys have been putting in a ton of work, so I'm just looking to get on board with what they've been building, and contribute in any way possible. I know the goal is to make the playoffs, so every game is a final for us. Let's get the fans behind us for the final push, and make a run into playoffs and beyond."

Volesky, 31, spent the first half of the 2024 campaign with Halifax Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League before making his way back to Seaside to reunite with the Crisp-and-Kelp. He made quite the impact in his first two seasons at Monterey Bay and is now officially back for more. Despite not being with Monterey Bay for the first two thirds of the campaign, the veteran forward has remained the all-time leader in goals scored for the Club with 18 in all competitions. During his first stint with the Union, the Henderson, Nevada native played a total of 3,968 minutes across 58 appearances (44 starts) in all competitions. In addition to being the Club's current leader in goals scored, Volesky also leads the Club in overall goal contributions (28), U.S. Open Cup goal contributions (5), game-winning goals (7), shots (87), and shots on target (42). In addition, Volesky is tied with defender Morey Doner for the all-time Club lead in assists with 10 in all competitions.

"At this point in the season, it's important that we get guys who can score goals and not just rely on Tristan," said Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "Christian was available and our squad is light right now. We're trying to make a push for the playoffs and he is a guy that not only knows the club and players and has a good affiliation, but also someone who has done well here previously. All of those things considered and where we're at as a team, it's a good addition for us. He's going to add some firepower up top."

NAME: Christian Volesky

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 31

HEIGHT: 5'11

DATE OF BIRTH: September 15, 1992

HOMETOWN: Henderson, Nevada

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Halifax Wanderers FC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed forward Christian Volesky through the end of the season on September 5, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2024 season as of August 22 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers (2): Carlos Herrera, Antony Siaha

Defenders (6): Morey Doner, Pierce Gallaway, Kai Greene, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Grant Robinson

Midfielders (10): Jerry Ayon, Ryan Dieter, Mobi Fehr, Max Glasser, Xavi Gnaulati, Miguel Guerrero, Diego Gutierrez, Jesse Maldonado, Walmer Martínez, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards (7): Luther Archimčde, Chase Boone, Alex Dixon, Michael Gonzalez, Anthony Orendain, Tristan Trager, Christian Volesky

