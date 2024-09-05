Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC
September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Another week, another pivotal match in the playoff chase for the Hounds, who host Rhode Island FC for the first time at Highmark Stadium this Saturday night.
The Hounds kept their nine-match unbeaten run going with 10 men last week, but Indy's late goal in the 1-1 draw prevented the Hounds from moving to the good side of the playoff line entering September. Instead, the Hounds are two points back of eighth-place Loudoun and five back of Rhode Island, which holds down the fifth seed in an incredibly tight Eastern Conference race.
The matchup is highlighted by the return of last year's Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner, Albert Dikwa, who leads Rhode Island with seven goals this season, the same number as Hounds top scorer Edward Kizza. But the visitors have other options in attack; Frank Nodarse has five goals, Noah Fuson has four, and 11 players have multiple goals for Rhode Island, the league's fifth-highest scoring team with 39 goals.
Despite their high-scoring ways, Rhode Island has more draws than any other team in the league with 13. On the flip side, the Hounds still hang their hat on defense - they remain tied with Charleston for the second-lowest goals allowed total with 25 - but that has been a different route to the same result with 11 draws, second only behind Rhode Island.
While the Hounds have been clean health-wise for much of the season, they will be missing two key cogs out of their defense. Pat Hogan is suspended after his harsh dismissal against Indy, and Junior Etou is away with the Congo National Team for African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, meaning coach Bob Lilley's hand will be limited at both center back and left wing back. The Hounds are not alone; Rhode Island is also missing one of their regulars, Jojea Kwizera, who is suiting up for Rwanda this weekend.
At the stadium, Saturday is another Pups Club Night for our younger fans, while all ages will be able to enjoy the halftime antics of Mad Chad Taylor, whose skills juggling everything from balls to bats to chainsaws has led to appearances on America's Got Talent and in commercials for Progressive and Wonderful Halos. The Tailgate Zone kicks off the action at 5 p.m. with food trucks from Sooo Delicious and Foxy Fran's on site.
Tickets for Saturday's match are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office. Fans also will be able to tune in live on KDKA+ or stream the match via ESPN+, and a replay of the match will air Sunday at 1 p.m. on KDKA+.
Match info
Riverhounds (7-9-11) vs. Rhode Island FC (8-5-13)
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Highmark Stadium
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Odds: Hounds +110 / Draw +220 / Rhode Island +230 (FanDuel)
TV: KDKA+
Streaming: ESPN+
Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center
Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter
Match hashtags: #PITvRI and #HOUNDTAHN
