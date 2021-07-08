New Food Options Coming to Maimonides Park

Everyone knows that Coney Island is the Hot Dog Capital of the World. But that doesn't mean that's ALL we should be known for. The Cyclones are excited to introduce some new culinary offerings coming to Maimonides Park.

Here's a taste:

Vegetarian Pizza - Available at the wood-burning pizza location on the main concourse near Section 9. There will also be Beyond sausage available as a topping as well.

Vegan Options - Vegan Hot Dog, Vegan Sausage & Pepper, Falafel, and Beyond Burger will now be available for all games starting Tuesday night. The vegan hot dog, falafel, and Beyond Burger will be available at the stand behind home plate on the 1B side . The Vegan Sausage & Peppers will be available at the sausage cart, also located behind home plate.

The team will also be hosting a special Vegan Night on July 24 with additional vegan offers.

Although sold from the same stand, vegan options will be cooked and kept separate from non-vegan food.

Buns for the vegan sausage and peppers and hot dogs will be dairy-free as well.

Starting July 23rd the Grill Cart on the 1B side of the concourse - located near Section 10 - will be operational for Friday - Sunday games and will be offering:

Rolling Thunder Dog: Foot Long Hot Dog w/ Coney Island Chili Sauce, Potato Roll

Cyclone Burger: Pat La Frieda Special Blend Burger, Pimento Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Potato Bun

Turkey Dinner Burger: Seasoned Turkey Burger, Cranberry Aioli, Cornbread Stuffing, Potato Bun

Southwestern Chicken Burrito: Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, peppers & onions, flour tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream

Deli Pastrami on Rye: Warm Sliced Pastrami, Marble Rye & Deli Mustard

