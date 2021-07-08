Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 8)

July 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Hickory for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (24-32) vs. Hickory Crawdads (23-33)

LHP Taylor Varnell (4-2, 1.96 ERA) vs. LHP Cody Bradford (3-3, 3.89 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #57

DASH TAKE LEAD, ALLOW NEXT 10 IN LOSS

Despite leading 4-3 in the second inning, the Dash allowed 10 consecutive runs after the second frame, dropping the second game of the set 13-5.

Winston-Salem found themselves in an early hole after Trey Hair blasted a three-run homer over the centerfield wall, becoming the first player to achieve the feat this season.

Undeterred, the Dash struck back with four in the home second after Travis Moniot and Johan Cruz plated a pair with a double and two-run homer respectively.

From there, Winston-Salem was unable to maintain the lead. After Cooper Bradford exited having thrown 3.1 shutout innings, the Winston-Salem 'pen could not stop the Hickory bats. The bullpen yielded 10 runs (nine earned) over the next five innings, culminating in outfielder Lazaro Leal pitching for the second time this year. The Dash plated one in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI from Cruz but could not rally further.

Cruz and Moniot accounted for all the offensive production in the game, while Ian Dawkins logged two hits in the loss. Bradford proved to be a steadying bullpen arm, allowing one hit in 3.1 innings, accruing three strikeouts and two walks.

THE BRADFORD REPORT: PART II

LHP Cody Bradford is set to toe the rubber for Hickory, facing the Dash for the third time this season. A southpaw by trade, Bradford was selected in the sixth round in 2019 out of Baylor. Like a few other Crawdads, Bradford suffered injury troubles during his days at the collegiate ranks. Diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome his senior year, Bradford missed nearly all of his final season recovering, hampering his ability to improve his draft stock. Bradford was thrilled to be selected by the Rangers, a team he grew up rooting for, and has made a full recovery since the surgery.

The lefty is not known for overpowering hitters, instead garnishing a reputation for great movement and life on his pitches. A high-moving fastball, paired with a big curveball and sinking changeup give Bradford a three-pitch arsenal that gave him high marks coming out of Baylor in 2019.

AN ACE IN THE HOLE

The Dash turn to Taylor Varnell to try and stop their three-game losing skid Thursday. The southpaw ranks second in the High-A East in ERA at 1.96 while ranking 17th with 52 strikeouts. The high marks continue for the Winston-Salem lefty, as the former Oral Roberts Golden Eagle ranks second in the league in WHIP (0.96) and batting average allowed (.175).

After beginning the season as a reliever, Varnell has impressed further since becoming a full-time starter. Varnell ranks fourth among qualified players in ERA as a starter, clocking a 1.70 ERA while slotting as a starter.

HOW THE 'DADS STACK UP

Coming into their third series against the Dash, Hickory Crawdads wield an offense that ranks towards the bottom of the High-A East while possessing a pitching staff that is above average.

The Crawdads rank 11th in batting average (.219), while hitting the third-fewest homers (42) by any team in the High-A East. From a pitching standpoint, Hickory stands at second in strikeouts (586), fourth in innings pitched (469.0), but 10th in starter ERA (5.12).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash will work through starter options for Thursday's contest, tinkering with the best option to slot into the rotation with the team carrying ten players on the injured list and one on the inactive/suspended list.

Hickory sends Zak Kent to the mound for the 10th time this year. Kent, a ninth-round selection from VMI in 2019, is making his fifth start of the season and third appearance against the Dash. Between the two appearances on May 14 and May 28, Kent tossed 8.2 innings of shutout baseball, holding the Dash to four hits while striking out nine.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.