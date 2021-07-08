Rain Postpones July 8th Game vs. Brooklyn; Doubleheader Saturday

The Hudson Valley Renegades' game against the Brooklyn Cyclones, scheduled for tonight (Thursday, July 8) at 7:05 has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on Saturday, July 10 as part of a single-admission doubleheader with two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 4:05 p.m. and the second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Tomorrow's game against the Cyclones at Dutchess Stadium is still on for the regularly scheduled time of 7:05 p.m.

The Renegades and Cyclones will conclude the six-game series on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

Tickets from Thursday's game are now redeemable as a rain check that can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability to any future Renegades home game during the 2021 season. Tickets exchanged for a premium game or premium seat will be subject to the applicable upgrade fee. The exchange will need to be in person at the Renegades Box Office.

The Renegades Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm & Saturday from 10am-2pm on non-game days. On games days, the Box Office opens at the same times and remains open through the conclusion of the game. The Box Office is only open on Sunday game days from noon through the conclusion of the game.

