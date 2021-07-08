Eloy Jimenez to Rehab in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Chicago White Sox plan to assign Silver Slugger Award winning outfielder Eloy Jiménez to the High-A Winston-Salem Dash on Friday, July 9.

Jiménez has not played this season after suffering a ruptured pectoral tendon in spring training. In 2020 he ranked among the American League leaders in numerous offensive categories. The 24-year-old power hitter has already tallied 45 home runs in his promising young career.

The 6'4 slugger dazzled Dash fans during a brief stint in Winston-Salem in 2017 on his path to the big leagues. In 29 games wearing a Dash jersey Jiménez batted .345 with 20 extra base hits and 26 RBI.

"This is going to be an amazing opportunity to see a Major League star at Truist Stadium", said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "We have been fortunate to have some very talented players, including Eloy Jiménez, come through Winston-Salem the past few years on their way to the big leagues, and now we get to welcome one of those top prospects back."

