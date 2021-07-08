Eloy Jimenez to Rehab in Winston-Salem
July 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Chicago White Sox plan to assign Silver Slugger Award winning outfielder Eloy Jiménez to the High-A Winston-Salem Dash on Friday, July 9.
Jiménez has not played this season after suffering a ruptured pectoral tendon in spring training. In 2020 he ranked among the American League leaders in numerous offensive categories. The 24-year-old power hitter has already tallied 45 home runs in his promising young career.
The 6'4 slugger dazzled Dash fans during a brief stint in Winston-Salem in 2017 on his path to the big leagues. In 29 games wearing a Dash jersey Jiménez batted .345 with 20 extra base hits and 26 RBI.
"This is going to be an amazing opportunity to see a Major League star at Truist Stadium", said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "We have been fortunate to have some very talented players, including Eloy Jiménez, come through Winston-Salem the past few years on their way to the big leagues, and now we get to welcome one of those top prospects back."
The Dash (24-32) are currently hosting the Hickory Crawdads, Texas Rangers affiliate (23-33). Upcoming promotions include Thirsty Thursday, presented by Lowes Foods (discounted select beers), Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Crossnore Communities for Children, and Four Pack Saturday, presented by Chick-fil-A & WXII.
Tickets to see this Major League potential rehab are available at wsdash.com and by calling 336-714-2287.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from July 8, 2021
- Eloy Jimenez to Rehab in Winston-Salem - Winston-Salem Dash
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 8) - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.