Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... Bowling Green needed 11 innings to beat Rome 2-1 on Wednesday. Erik Ostberg singled in the second inning to score Connor Hollis and take the lead 1-0. Rome scored a run in the bottom of the second frame to tie the game at 1-1. The tie wouldn't break until the 11th inning, where Hollis hit a sacrifice fly to score Curtis Mead to take the lead 2-1. Trevor Brigden closed down the bottom of the 11th for his first save of the season.

Double (Header) Trouble... This is just the second doubleheader this season for Bowling Green and their first since May 6th. The Hot Rods won both games against the Greenville Drive during the first series of the season 7-5 and 14-0. The first game had two Erik Ostberg homers, including a seventh-inning bomb to take a win. In the second game, Zack Trageton and Evan McKendry held the Drive to just two hits.

Former Hot Rods in the Olympics... Joe Ryan and Shane Baz have been named to the U.S Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan, pitched in six games with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.93 ERA. Baz played the entirety of his 2019 season with the Hot Rods, finishing with a 3-2 record with a 2.99 ERA over 81.1 innings pitched. Both pitchers are currently playing at the AAA level with the Durham Bulls and open the Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, against Isreal.

Yesterday's Notes... Mead made his High-A debut... Ostberg had his seventh multi-hit game of the year... Martinez batted ninth in the order for the first time this season... It was the first time he'd hit lower than seventh in the lineup in 2021... Murray has allowed just three earned runs to the Braves this season through four starts... He tied his season-high of 5.0 innings of work for the ninth time this season... The Hot Rods have played four extra-inning contests in 2021... They're 4-0 in those games... The Hot Rods were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position... The two teams combined to leave 26 runners on base... 12 of those were BG's...

Double-Digit Long Balls ... With his 10th homer on Tuesday, Grant Witherspoon is the fourth Hot Rods hitter this season to reach double-digit long balls. Niko Hulsizer, Jordan Qsar, and Ruben Cardenas (promoted to AA Montgomery) all launched double-digit homers first. These four-baggers have helped the Hot Rods reach the top five in the MiLB for home runs. Bowling Green sits in fourth place in all of the minors with 92 homers and are the only team in the top five that aren't in AAA.

Now pitching: John Doxakis (Gm 1)... The lefty is coming off his best performance with Bowling Green in his first three starts. Doxakis tossed 5.0 innings, giving up one hit and one unearned run while striking out a season-high seven batters. He fell one short of his career-high in strikeouts, which he set at eight with the Charleston Riverdogs.

Then pitching: Miller Hogan (Gm 2)... Hogan is making his first start since May 9th at Greenville. This will be his second start overall and he has yet to make an appearance longer than three innings. His first two outings in the month of July have been solid, holding opponents to just two hits over just two innings with a 0.00 ERA.

