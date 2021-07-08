New Boulder on the Block: Ryan Muñoz

Ryan Muñoz, a left-handed relief pitcher out of Southeastern University located in Lakeland FL, is one of the newest faces inside the Boulders' bullpen. Muñoz is a native of Isabela, PR and just recently wrapped up his collegiate baseball career.

Most recently, Muñoz was playing in the Appalachian League, a summer collegiate baseball league, before signing with the Boulders.

"A week ago, I was told by my coaches that there was an opportunity to play with this independent league team," Munoz said. "I felt this was where I had to be in a matter of a couple of days to pursue going to the next level. I was gladly willing to come over to New York."

At Southeastern University, Muñoz was a First-Team All-Sun Conference and Second-Team NAIA All-American relief pitcher. He made 21 appearances, leading the way for the Southeastern Fire. In 16 of those appearances out of the bullpen, Muñoz picked up four saves. He was Southeastern's co-leader in wins this season with 11, while posting an ERA of 3.00 in 66 innings pitched. He totaled 75 strikeouts and 18 walks.

During the heart of the pandemic, Muñoz continued to stay loose working on his upper body strength. Once weight rooms began to open up, Muñoz says he got back into in-season workouts which helped him end his collegiate career on a high.

In the 2021 post-season, Muñoz pitched two complete games - one in the Sun Conference tournament and another in the NAIA National Championship opening round. There was not one earned run in this game allowed by Muñoz which sent the Fire to the championship game.

In his four years at Southeastern University, Muñoz appeared in 43 games where he totaled 135 strikeouts and walked just 31 batters. He finished 17-2 with five saves and a 3.08 ERA in 125.2 innings on the mound.

The numbers don't lie, and for Muñoz, he believes his strength lies in his ability to throw strikes and allow few walks.

"This last year in college I had about a five-to-one strikeout to walk ratio," he said. "I would say I throw a lot of strikes."

Muñoz also has a strong knuckleball which is rare for a lefty pitcher.

For Muñoz, he is most excited to be in New York to continue his career and hopes of making it to the pros.

"I am excited to enjoy the atmosphere of PCU Park," he said. "I am also excited to get a lot of exposure. I know a lot of guys have a lot of experience here and I am going to learn a lot from them."

