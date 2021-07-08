New Boulder on the Block: Kenny Haus

Although Kenny Haus hails from California, his East Coast connections were vital to initiating his baseball career.

"Growing up, my dad was a huge Yankee fan," the righthanded pitcher said. "He was from New York, so growing up and always being able to be around baseball and wanting to watch baseball all the time was something that made me fall in love with the sport. Wanted to try to do it for as long as I can."

Haus graduated from Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in 2016, where he starred for the Panthers' varsity team. He was named the team's Pitcher of the Year as a junior and followed that up with a Team MVP award and First-Team All-Area selection in his senior season.

His next step took him to El Camino College, just 20 minutes from where he grew up, which boasts notable MLB alumni like George Foster and Kris Medlen. Haus made sure to add his name to the distinguished group by being chosen to both the All-South Coast Conference South Division First and Second Teams in his two seasons in Torrance.

The final stop of Haus' amateur career was at the University of Connecticut.

"I had an unbelievable time at UConn," Haus said. "UConn was an unreal experience. They have such a great coaching staff, they take care of us, the trainers are great there."

Haus made quite the impact right out of the gate in his first year for the Huskies. He threw 5.1 scoreless innings during the NCAA Oklahoma City Regional, including 2.1 innings without a run as the starting pitcher versus Oklahoma State in the Regional Final.

"Best memory at UConn is probably starting a championship game at regional," he said. "That was really cool because it was my first year there."

Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, Haus was able to stay on the path towards accomplishing his dreams.

"I was able to continue to improve as opposed to not doing anything about it," he said. "Some people took advantage of the COVID season, some didn't. I was able to really stay on top of everything and make sure I do everything I can to keep getting better."

Haus recently concluded his studies at UConn with a degree in communications, but what would he do if he wasn't a baseball player?

"I think I'd go into real estate," he answered.

In his last year pitching in Storrs, he wound up with the second most strikeouts of any Husky reliever, so it goes without saying that the Boulders hope that Haus will make up a permanent residence in their bullpen.

