Boulders to Host Team Israel

The Boulders are proud to be participating in a special event next Monday, July 12 prior to playing the Israeli National Baseball Team in an exhibition game before they leave for Tokyo to compete in the Olympics.

On that day, during the pre-game, the New York Boulders will acknowledge the role all Israeli Olympians have in honoring the memory of the cherished "Munich 11." They are the 11 Israeli athletes, coaches and officials who were kidnapped and murdered during the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

The Boulders will present a plaque of friendship and solidarity in remembrance of the Munich 11. As part of the presentation to the Israeli team, a short clip of Boulders' Director of Boulders Community Fund Joe Allen's film, "There Was No Silence" will be shown. The documentary traces the role JCC Rockland had in working to have the International Olympic Committee remember the 11 with a minute of silence at the opening of the games. To date, the JCC, working closely with the families of the murdered Olympians, haven't been successful in getting the International Olympic Committee to hold such a memorial at the opening of the games. However, they continue to press the issue, as do the families and hope these games are the ones in which the murdered Olympians are finally remembered.

