New Boulder on the Block: Gian Martellini

Gian Martellini is the one of the latest names involved in a Boulders' roster move, coming to New York in a trade from the Schaumburg Boomers for a player to be named later.

"I'm happy to be a part of a great group of guys here," Martellini said.

He began this summer with Schamburg hitting .333, but with just 18 at bats, and felt it was time for a change.

Luckily for Martellini, after his former college teammate and New York Boulders' pitcher Brian Rapp was picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays, it freed up a roster spot that he was able to fill.

"It's funny how everything happened," Martellini explained. "Brian is one of my best friends...I called and asked how it was catching here, and he told me all about it."

While at Boston College, Martellini was a four-year starter. He began as the designated hitter, before finally becoming the full-time catcher as a sophomore. He slashed .272/.343/.407 in his career as an Eagle and was one of the best defensive catchers in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He also spent multiple summers in the Cape Cod League where he won a 2018 championship with the Wareham Gatemen. Martellini described that as the most fun he's had playing baseball thus far but expressed his optimism to be a part of the Boulders, hoping it would surpass the fun he had at the Cape.

Martellini also acknowledged the difficulty of transitioning from team to team as a catcher, but it's nothing that he can't handle. He continues to get comfortable behind the plate with each passing start but is hoping to make an early impact with the bat in his hands.

In just his second start on June 18 at home against the New Jersey Jackals, Martellini he hit a grand slam, the first hit of his Boulders' career.

Considering the Boulders early struggles at catcher, Martellini will look to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

