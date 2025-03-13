Nets Outpace Hustle in Game One at Place Bell

March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LAVAL, Quebec - The Long Island Nets (13-14), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Memphis Hustle (12-15), 132-118, on Thursday evening at Place Bell.

Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead posted 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes. Long Island center Drew Timme tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes. Nets forward Oshae Brissett recorded 20 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes.

Long Island got off to a slow start, while Memphis took control of the first quarter. The Hustle closed the period ahead by nine, 34-25. Despite the Nets outscoring the Hustle 38-36 in the second quarter, it was not enough to take the lead overall. Memphis closed the first half ahead by seven, 70-63.

Long Island dominated the third quarter, outscoring Memphis 39-29 in the period on 58.3 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from behind the arc. The Nets took the lead and closed the quarter ahead by three, 102-99. Long Island maintained its effort in the fourth quarter, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from behind the arc to outscore Memphis 30-19 in the period. The Nets went on to defeat the Hustle by 14, 132-118.

Memphis center Armando Bacot posted 26 points, nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 31 minutes. Hustle guard DJ Steward and forward Maozinha Pereira tallied 17 points each in 38 and 26 minutes, respectively.

Long Island will face Memphis again in the second game of a back-to-back matchup on Friday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

