Bulls Suffer Defeat to Indiana in Hoffman Estates

March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell 97-114 to the Indiana Mad Ants on Thursday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young topped Windy City with 21 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty added 19 points, including a team-high four three-pointers, and nine boards in the loss. Windy City center David Muoka recorded his ninth double-double of the season, putting up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams lit up the first quarter, combining for 66 points. Indiana left the frame up two points and extended its lead to three before the break. Indiana Pacers two-way guard RayJ Dennis led all players with 17 points in the first half. Dennis continued to score in the third quarter, pouring in 11 points to put Indiana in front by double digits. Ultimately, despite holding the Mad Ants to just 21 points, Windy City failed to gain momentum in the final period.

Dennis ended with a game-high 33 points on route to a double-double (10 assists). Center/forward Jahlil Okafor (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Indiana Pacers two-way forward Enrique Freeman (13 points, 11 rebounds) also tallied double-doubles. Mad Ants forward Dakota Mathias rounded things out with 24 points, including five three-pointers.

Windy City drops to 9-19 with the loss while Indiana jumps to 16-12.

The Bulls now head on the road to face Raptors 905 in Canada on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 1:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on Tubi.

