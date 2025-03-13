Greensboro Swarm Aquire Jaire Grayer
March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that guard Jaire Grayer has been acquired by the team.
Grayer (6-6, 207) returns to Greensboro after previously appearing in 12 games for the Swarm last season, where he averaged 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 16.1 minutes per game. Most recently, he played in the Canadian Basketball Super League (BSL) for the Windsor Express and Pontiac Pharaohs, where he averaged 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
Grayer will join the Swarm at home as they take on the Austin Spurs at the Novant Health Fieldhouse tonight, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2025
- Killian Hayes Rejoins Long Island Nets - Long Island Nets
- Comeback Coats: Delaware Strikes Back to Beat College Park - Delaware Blue Coats
- Greensboro Swarm Aquire Jaire Grayer - Greensboro Swarm
- Santa Cruz Warriors Outpaced Mexico City, Defeating the Capitanes 118-107 in Annual Chase Center Game - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Mystify the Magic, Outshining Osceloa 145-111 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Greensboro Swarm Aquire Jaire Grayer
- Greensboro Swarm Sweep Westchester Knicks with a 114-97 Win
- Greensboro Swarm and Novant Health to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Night
- Greensboro Swarm Knocks Down the Knicks on Friday Night
- Greensboro Sweeps Mexico City in a Total Defensive Effort