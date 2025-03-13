Greensboro Swarm Aquire Jaire Grayer

March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that guard Jaire Grayer has been acquired by the team.

Grayer (6-6, 207) returns to Greensboro after previously appearing in 12 games for the Swarm last season, where he averaged 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 16.1 minutes per game. Most recently, he played in the Canadian Basketball Super League (BSL) for the Windsor Express and Pontiac Pharaohs, where he averaged 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Grayer will join the Swarm at home as they take on the Austin Spurs at the Novant Health Fieldhouse tonight, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

