Killian Hayes Rejoins Long Island Nets

March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - Guard Killian Hayes has rejoined the Long Island Nets after completing his 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Hayes received his first NBA Call-Up after signing a 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Feb. 20 and appeared in six NBA games (five starts) for the Nets, recording averages of 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 27.0 minutes per game. The France native has appeared in 13 regular season games (all starts) for Long Island this season, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.7 steals in 35.6 minutes per game, while shooting 49.5 percent (109-of-220) from the field and 40.3 percent (29-of-72) from behind the arc. Hayes also appeared in 15 Tip-Off Tournament games (all starts) for the LI Nets, posting averages of 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. In 216 NBA games (150 starts) over five seasons (2020-25) with Detroit and Brooklyn, Hayes holds career averages of 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.1 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old was selected seventh overall by Detroit in the 2020 NBA Draft and was originally acquired by Long Island as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 season.

