Greensboro Swarm Outpace the Austin Spurs 115-108

March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (18-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, secured a hard-fought 115-108 victory over the Austin Spurs (18-9) on Thursday night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. With this win, Greensboro moves to second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Keyontae Johnson led the Swarm with a stellar 32-point performance, shooting 13-of-20 from the field while adding five rebounds and four assists. KJ Simpson followed with 23 points, seven rebounds, and three three-pointers. Jaylen Sims contributed 19 points, including four from beyond the arc. Isaih Moore provided a spark off the bench, tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds to notch a double-double.

Austin was paced by Malachi Flynn's game-high 34 points on 14-of-24 shooting. Harrison Ingram added 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Jameer Nelson Jr. chipped in 17 points.

Despite trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, Greensboro surged ahead with a dominant second quarter, outscoring the Spurs 36-24. The second half saw a tightly contested battle, with the Swarm ultimately pulling away to secure the victory with minutes to spare.

Greensboro looks to continue their winning energy tomorrow night as they face the Maine Celtics on Mental Health Awareness Night Friday, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

