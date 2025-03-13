Dennis' Career-High 33 Points Propels Mad Ants Past Bulls

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Indiana Mad Ants returned to the Chicago suburbs on Thursday night to take on the Windy City Bulls. Indiana got back to their winning ways with a 114-97 victory over their regional rivals. RayJ Dennis led the way with a career-high 33 points. Dakota Mathias also contributed with 24 points.

Two-way players RayJ Dennis and Enrique Freeman joined the Mad Ants for the trip to Windy City. It was Dennis who scored the first points of the night. The Illinois native drove past his defender and made a floater of the glass.

Halfway through the first quarter, Jahlil Okafor bullied his way through the paint and scored with a close-range hook shot. The Chicago native made his first three field goals of the night in front of friends and family members.

In the final minutes of the quarter, De'Vion Harmon added to the Mad Ants with a running layup. Next possession, Freeman was fouled and made a one-for-two free throw. Under a minute to go, Boogie Ellis knocked down a three-pointer. With time running out, Freeman beat the buzzer with a layup. He was fouled on the play and made a three throw to convert the three-point play. Indiana had a 34-32 lead. Dennis led all scorers with 13 first-quarter points.

Josiah-Jordan James scored the first points of the second quarter for Indiana. The Tennessee alum caught a pass in the corner and drive to the paint for a left-handed layup. On the next possession, Dakota Mathias connected on a mid-range jumper. The Mad Ants trailed 39-38 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Trailing by three with seven minutes left, Okafor went to work for the Mad Ants. The Duke alum made layups on consecutive possessions to regain the lead for Indiana. The 29-year-old was successful on his first six field goal attempts. Next time down the floor, Mathias added to the lead with a three-pointer.

With 2:34 left in the first half, the Mad Ants had a 59-51 advantage. A minute later, Mathias added to the lead with a contested three ball. The Ohio native connected again from downtown on the following possession. At the end of the first half, Indiana had a 65-62 lead. Dennis led all scorers with 17 points in the first half.

Dennis scored the first points of the second half. The Baylor alum scored with a corner three on the opening possession of the third quarter.

Later on in the quarter, Ellis completed a three-point play to give the Mad Ants an 83-74 lead. That possession was setup after Mathias drew a charge on defense. A minute later, Obadiah Noel added to the lead with a running layup.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Dennis drained a step back three. This tied his career-high with four three-pointers in a game. At the end of the third quarter, the Mad Ants led 93-82. Dennis' 28 points led the club heading into the fourth quarter.

Okafor scored the first points for Indiana in the fourth quarter. Battling with his defender on the block, the 29-year-old scored with a layup. Okafor made 8 of his first 11 field goals Thursday night.

With 6:47 left in regulation, Indiana had a 100-93 lead over Windy City. Nearly a minute later, Dennis scored once again with a close-range floater. The field goal was his 11th of the night and gave him 30 points.

Indiana pulled away from the Bulls in the later part of the quarter. With 2:15 to go, Indian had a 112-95 lead. Dennis drained another three giving him a new career high in points and made three-pointers.

The Mad Ants exited Illinois with a 114-97 victory. The win officially eliminated Windy City from the postseason.

Notes

Final Score: 114-97

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 16-12 in the regular season (23-21 overall)

Mad Ants led 65-62 at halftime

Leading Scorer: RayJ Dennis (33)

Leader in Rebounds: Enrique Freeman/Jahlil Okafor (11)

Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis (10)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis: 33 pts, 7 reb, 10 ast, 4 stl

Obadiah Noel: 9 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast

Dakota Mathias: 24 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast

Enrique Freeman: 13 pts, 11 reb, 3 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 17 pts, 11 reb, 5 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants remain on the road for their next three games. The club will head to Capital City for a 1:00 p.m. (ET) matchup with the Go-Go. The following day, Indiana returns to Delaware for an 11:00 a.m. (ET) tip-off. The road trip concludes on March 22nd with the Mad Ants returning to Windy City to face the Bulls. The final Mad Ants home game of the regular season comes on Monday, March 24th against the Windy City Bulls. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

