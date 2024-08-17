NCFC Falls in San Antonio, Snapping Two-Match Winning StreakÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅ ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅ ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅ ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅ ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅ

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - North Carolina FC fell to San Antonio FC, 1-0, on the road Saturday at Toyota Field. With the loss, North Carolina FC is 7-8-8 through Week 24 of the USL Championship regular season.

North Carolina FC held a season-high 63.06% possession and outshot San Antonio 10-8, but a 79' goal from substitute Jesús Brigido gave the hosts all three points.

Match Notes:

Jacori Hayes made his 50th USL regular season appearance (USL Championship and USL League One combined), entering the match as a substitute in the 88'.

NCFC held a season-high 63.06% possession in the loss.

Up Next: North Carolina FC is back on the road for yet another Western Conference matchup, this time facing off against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, August 24, at 11 p.m. ET in an unofficial USL Super Cup as the reining USL Championship and USL League One champs face off in league play. The two met earlier this year in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, where Phoenix claimed a 2-1 extra time victory.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire; Bryce Washington, Paco Craig © (Rodrigo Da Costa - 84'), Justin Malou; Ezra Armstrong (Jacori Hayes - 88'), Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 78'), Shaft Brewer; Louis Perez (Jaden Servania - 78'), Evan Conway, Oalex Anderson.

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Trevor Mulqueen, Daniel Navarro.

SA (3-4-3): Pablo Sisniega; Trova Boni, Kendall Burks, Carter Manley; Nelson Flores Blanco, Jorge Hernández, Burá, Luke Haakenson (Shannon Gómez - 76'); Machop Chol (Jesús Brigido - 46'), Luis Solignac (Hugo Mbongue - 88'), Juan Agudelo ©.

Subs Not Used: Sofiane Djeffal, Kendall McIntosh, Landry Walker, Dalziel Ozuna.

Score:

NCFC: 0

SA: 1

Goals:

NCFC: -

SA: J. Brigido - 79' (Agudelo)

Cautions:

NCFC: P. Craig - 17'; O. Anderson - 51'; M. Maldonado - 69'

SA: J. Hernández - 50'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

SA: -

Venue (Location): Toyota Field (San Antonio, Texas)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.