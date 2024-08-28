Nats Held Down in 5-1 Loss
August 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Cannon Ballers did not allow another FredNat comeback, as they picked up a 5-1 win over Fredericksburg. The Nationals are 34-22 (69-53), and Kannapolis is now 24-32 (65-57).
The Ballers struck first for the second night in a row, when George Wolkow plated Sam Antonacci with an RBI ground out in the bottom of the first inning.
FXBG got that run back right away, in the top of the second. Brandon Pimentel reached base on a fielder's choice, then Jorgelys Mota brought him in to score with an RBI triple to tie the game.
But in the next half inning, Drake Logan clubbed his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot to right-center which made it 3-1 Kannapolis.
Travis Sthele held Kannapolis in check through the next two frames, but George Wolkow crushed an RBI double in the home fifth to plate one run, before Wolkow came in to score himself on a steal of third base, aided by an E2.
The Cannon Baller bullpen took that 5-1 edge and ran with it, covering the final 4.2 innings without allowing a base hit as Kannapolis won 5-1. Clete Hartzog (2-0) picked up the win, and Travis Sthele (6-8) was saddled with the loss. In game three, Angel Roman (0-0, 3.38) makes his first FredNat start against fellow lefty Justin Sinibaldi (0-0, 6.00) in a 6:30 start.
