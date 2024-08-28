Brethower and Schlaffer Shine on Wednesday Night

August 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Pelicans beat the Wood Ducks 3-0 during Wednesday night's contest. The win moves the Birds to a 55-63 record overall and to 26-26 in the second half while the Wood Ducks move to a 61-56 record overall and to 26-26 in the second half.

On offense, the Pelicans were carried by Ivan Brethowr as he scored every run for the Birds tonight. In the bottom of the first inning, Brethowr hit a two-run homer. Brethower struck again in the bottom of the third inning, driving in Reginald Preciado.

The starter, Tyler Schlaffer, earned the win, going for six innings, while allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts and zero walks. Out of the bullpen, Kenyi Perez pitched one inning with three strikeouts. Vince Reilly got the save after pitching two innings, striking out two while allowing just one hit and one walk.

The Wood Ducks offense was quiet tonight. Julian Brock recorded one hit, while Yeremi Cabera had the other two. The starter, Josh Trentadue, picked up the loss in five innings, allowing three hits and all three runs, while striking out eight. Out of the bullpen, Jose Gonzalez pitched three innings and struck out four.

Myrtle Beach and Down East will meet again on Thursday night at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.