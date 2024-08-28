RiverDogs Shake Early Deficit, Double up Woodpeckers 8-4

August 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Aidan Smith on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Aidan Smith on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs quickly erased a three-run deficit in the early innings on the way to an 8-4 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Big nights from Aidan Smith and Emilien Pitre guided the offense to a second straight impressive showing. A crowd of 2,368 witnessed the contest. The RiverDogs remain 3.5 games ahead of Columbia in the south division playoff race.

Charleston righthander Jose Urbina retired the first five batters he faced in the game but struggled to get the final out of the second inning. Jason Schiavone worked the count full before lining a double to the gap in right center to spark the two-out rally. Will Bush followed with a hard single to right to put a pair on base for Nehomar Ochoa Jr. After a visit to the mound, Urbina's first pitch to the right fielder was yanked over the left field wall for a three-run home run. His 10th long ball of the season gave Fayetteville (23-31, 52-68) a 3-0 head start. Urbina did not allow another run over his 4.0 innings of work.

The RiverDogs (33-21, 60-59) bounced quickly despite facing the early hole. They loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second on a hit by pitch, walk and single.

Narciso Polanco took a bases loaded walk from Ramsey David to force in the first run of the game for the home team. Two batters later, Smith greeted new pitcher Danny Trehey with a two-run single to left. Despite another base hit in the frame, the RiverDogs left a pair on base and the score remained 3-3.

Charleston took the lead for good in the fourth inning, which began with a double by Smith. A passed ball moved him to third and allowed him to score on a single to shallow left from Connor Hujsak as the Dogs took a 4-3 advantage.

Smith opened the sixth inning with a double and came all the way around to score on an opposite field double by Pitre in the next at-bat. Later in the inning, Pitre crossed the plate via Angel Mateo's sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

Gerlin Rosario allowed one final Fayetteville run in the eighth inning via wild pitch. However, the offense reestablished a comfortable lead with Jhon Diaz's sacrifice fly and Mateo's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. Those late insurance runs pushed the margin to the final score of 8-4.

Smith was 3-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Pitre finished 3-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. The six hits tallied by the Woodpeckers came off the bat of six different hitters.

Luis Hernandez picked up the win on the mound by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Alexander Alberto closed the game by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted "Less Likes, More Love" Night alongside Snapchat on Wednesday night. The first 250 fans into the ballpark received a Snapchat rally towel as they entered the gates.

The series will continue Thursday night with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark on a Budweiser© Thirsty Thursday. RHP Gary Gill Hill (4-3, 2.70) will make the start on the mound for the RiverDogs. Fayetteville will turn to RHP Yeriel Santos (5-5, 4.22) as they aim for their first win of the week.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.