Arronde Sets Tone for Fireflies 8th Shutout of 2024

August 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Fireflies pitching staff blanked the Augusta GreenJackets 3-0 behind a strong start from Felix Arronde Wednesday night at SRP Park. The shutout was Columbia's eighth of the 2024 season.

Felix Arronde set the tone for the Fireflies pitching staff Wednesday night. The righty spun five hitless innings, alliowing just one baserunner off a walk before sending the ball to Columbia's bullpen.

Juan Martinez kept the game scoreless, stranding a runner in scoring position in each of his two innings. The righty got the game to the eighth before Zachary Cawyer (W, 3-0) came out of the pen. Cawyer worked the final two innings to complete Columbia's eighth shutout of the season.

No one scored until the ninth inning. Austin Charles was hit by a pitch with one out and then swiped second before a throwing error from catcher Austin Machado allowed him to keep trotting all the way to third. Next, Carter Frederick bounced into a fielder's choice to score Charles and reach first safely. Hyungchan Um had the big moment though. Columbia's catcher blasted a slider to left for his fourth round-tripper of the season to give Columbia a 3-0 lead with just three outs left for the pitching staff.

Augusta went mono a mono with the Fireflies until the ninth. Logan Samuels made his debut with a scoreless first inning before Augusta went to the bullpen. Jacob Gomez worked three scoreless innings and then Luis Arestigueta (L, 0-1) spun the bulk of the innings, working four scoreless before granting Columbia a three-spot in the ninth.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Josh Hansell (3-2, 2.93 ERA) takes the ball for the Fireflies and Augusta counters with RHP Henrick Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for their final homestand of the regular season September 3-8. They'll close out the year with three firework shows, Harry Potter Night presented by Lowe's Foods with a Hogwarts House Scarf giveaway and USC Night presented by E.F. Martin with a rally towel giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

