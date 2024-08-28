Mudcats Start Fast in Win at Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, V.A - The Carolina Mudcats scored three times in the opening frame and never looked back as they coasted to a 7-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday night at Bank on the James Stadium.

Carolina (73-47 overall, 32-23 second half) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning on the power of a three-run home run from Eric Bitonti, his seventh since joining the team, to put the Mudcats up 3-0

Lynchburg (64-55 overall, 27-27 second half) answered back in the last of the second when Ryan Cesarini tripled to right field to score Garrett Howe. Later in the frame Howe touched home after Barrett Riebock singled to left field to make it a 3-2 Carolina lead.

The game would remain close until the later innings when the Mudcats added a run in the eighth when Luis Castillo clobbered his team-leading 18th home run of the year to right field to give Carolina a 4-2 lead.

In the ninth, the Mudcats put the game away with a trio of runs. Bitonti scored the first run thanks to a wild pitch and Carolina would add two more runs on a RBI ground out from Daniel Guilarte and a throwing error by the Hillcats for the final 7-3 margin.

Carolina and Lynchburg continue their series on Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats returns to Five County Stadium for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 as they host the Delmarva Shorebirds.

