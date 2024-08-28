Delmarva Unable to Get Bats Going in Defeat
August 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (48-73, 25-31) fell to the Salem Red Sox (65-57, 31-25) by a final of 7-2 on Wednesday night.
The Red Sox grabbed an early lead in the second with an RBI double by Andy Lugo, followed by a run-scoring single by Karim Ayubi to give Salem a 2-0 advantage.
Lugo pushed another run home for Salem in the fourth with a two-out RBI single to make it 3-0 Red Sox.
Two more runs scored for Salem in the sixth on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to put Delmarva behind 5-0.
The Shorebirds scored their first run in the bottom half on an RBI groundout by Colin Tuft to make it a 5-1 game.
Franklin Arias extended Salem's lead in the eighth with a two-run homer to give the Red Sox a 7-1 edge.
Delmarva put together a threat in the ninth as Edwin Amparo chipped into the deficit with an RBI double to make it 7-2, but that's as close as the Shorebirds could get.
Both starters factored into the final decision as Luis Cohen (6-5) earned the win with Eccel Correa (2-3) taking the loss.
The series continues on Thursday as Delmarva looks to regain the series lead with Braxton Bragg taking the mound against Matt Duffy for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
