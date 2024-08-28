Fireflies Take Pitchers' Duel over GreenJackets 3-0

August 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Neither offense could muster a run through the first eight innings of the game, but the Fireflies posted a three spot in the top of the 9th that would prove to be more than enough for a shutout win over the GreenJackets.

The day began with lots of excitement on the home side, as Augusta promoted four pitchers to the roster from this year's draft including first rounder Cam Caminiti. One of those newcomers, righty Logan Samuels out of Montevallo, got the ball tonight as an opener, firing a scoreless 1st in his only inning of action.

Columbia went with a more traditional starter in the form of reliable arm Felix Arronde, making his 4th start of the year against Augusta. Arronde was phenomenal in his 2nd trip to SRP Park, working five hitless innings with just one walk allowed to set the tone early.

Both bullpens would pick up the slack from their starters, with Augusta's having farther to go after Samuels threw just one inning. Jacob Gomez relieved the young starter and stranded men in scoring in back to back innings, posting 3 zeroes to keep pace with Arronde. Luis Arestigueta was the next arm, acting as a piggyback arm after starting previously, and continued the trend deep into the night.

Both sides struggled with men in scoring position, but Augusta especially created chances they could not complete. Austin Machado broke up the no-hit bid against Juan Martinez with one out in the 6th, but was stranded at 2nd. Junior Garcia was at 2nd with no outs in the next frame, but saw the same result come to pass. All told, Augusta was 0-11 with men in scoring position as they failed to score.

Neither side had a run entering the 9th, as Arestigueta angled for a new high in innings thrown with Augusta. Columbia created havoc early in the last chance, however, when Austin Charles was hit by a first pitch heater high and tight. Charles immediately put the pressure on, swiping second on the first pitch he saw and sprinting to 3rd on Machado's throwing error. Charles would challenge the infield again on a ground ball to short, sliding home inches ahead of the tag to give Columbia the lead. Hyungchan Um stepped up next, and put the result out of question with a two-run homer on a hanging slider with two strikes.

Arestigueta takes the loss despite a season-high in innings for his first decision in the Carolina League, while reliever Zachary Cawyer improves to 2-0 with a pair of scoreless innings to end the shutout. The Fireflies now lead the week's series 2-1, and the season series 9-8, and will send recently converted starter Josh Hansell to the hill tomorrow. Augusta will turn to Herick Hernandez in his pro debut, likely on a short leash with multiple arms behind him.

