National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces Final Ballots for Election to 2025 Class
September 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium today released the names of the finalists for election to the Class of 2025, including 20 on the Player ballot and 10 each on the Veteran and Builder ballots.
The Hall of Fame Voting Committees will meet over the next several weeks and then vote to select a maximum of six new members; as many as three Players and two Veterans can be selected, along with one Builder.
The 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for May 3 in Frisco.
Player Ballot Finalists
Chris Ahrens
Yael Averbuch
Kyle Beckerman
Matt Besler
Lori Chalupny
Stephanie Lopez Cox
Dwayne DeRosario
Maurice Edu
Keith Johnson
Jermaine Jones
Shalrie Joseph
Robbie Keane
Carli Lloyd
Chad Marshall
Oguchi Onyewu
Cat Reddick Whitehill
Nick Rimando
Amy Rodriguez
Carlos Ruiz
Chris Wondolowski
Five candidates - Besler, Lopez Cox, Lloyd, Rodriguez and Wondolowski - were selected to the Final Ballot in their first year of eligibility. In all, 13 of the 20 Player finalists return from 2024. Averbuch and Marshall were selected as finalists after not being chosen last year.
Ahrens, Chalupny and Reddick Whitehill are in their final year of eligibility in the Player category; if they are not elected, they will move to the Veteran Eligibility List next year.
Juan Cervantes, Aurelien Collin, David Ferreira, Giovanni Garcia, Oscar Gil, Oscar Reyes, Axel Sjoberg and Jorge Villafaña did not receive any votes and will be removed from the Player Eligibility List via the sunset rule. They will regain eligibility on the Veteran list after 10 full years of retirement.
Veteran Ballot Finalists
Chris Armas
Kevin Crow
Francis Farberoff
Lorrie Fair
Mary Harvey
Lori Henry
Clint Mathis
Tony Sanneh
Tatu
Aly Wagner
Builder Ballot Finalists
Mark Abbott
Clive Charles
William Cox
Joe Cummings
Richard Groff
Burton Haimes
Clark Hunt
Tim Leiweke
Lothar Osiander
Kari Seitz
Builders are listed in three categories: referees, coaches and contributors. Beginning with the 2022 election, Builder selections have been limited each year to a rotation of the three categories - or to a selection from the full pool of candidates. The 2025 Builder election is open to candidates from all three categories.
The two Players, one Veteran and one Builder who receive the most votes and are named on more than 50% of the ballots are automatically elected to the Hall of Fame. A third Player and a second Veteran may be elected if they are named to at least 75% of the ballots.
Complete information about election and eligibility procedures is available at nationalsoccerhof.com. The election process is administered by National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.
