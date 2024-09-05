Enchant Christmas Announces Presale News and Offers First Glimpse at the All-New Light Maze Coming to PayPal Park this Holiday Season

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Christmas season is coming! Enchant Christmas today dropped a first look at the all-new World's Largest Christmas Light Maze experience coming to PayPal Park this Nov. 22 - Dec. 29. Additionally, news of an exclusive ticket presale and the list of upcoming Theme Nights that will go on sale this month has been released.

Exclusive Presale Opportunity

Enchant Christmas is offering an exclusive presale to American Express Cardholders Sept. 10-11, and from Sept. 12-16 for those who sign up for the event email list. By joining the list, attendees can secure early access to tickets, ensuring they won't miss out on some of the event's most popular experiences.

With limited availability for activities such as ice-skating as well as Premier Pass and theme night add-ons, this presale offers the best chance to guarantee ticket availability. The presale schedule is:

Sept. 10-11: AMEX Cardholders presale access

Sept. 12-16: Enchant Christmas email subscribers presale access

Sept. 17: General Onsale

Theme Nights Revealed

Adding to the excitement, Enchant Christmas San Jose will host several unique theme nights, each offering a distinct way to celebrate the holiday season: Paws n' Claus presented by Dogtopia & Humane Society Silicon Valley: Bring your furry friends for a pet-friendly evening where they can meet Santa and join in on the festive fun. Dog ticket add-ons will be limited - secure your spot early by joining the presale for first pick on tickets. And please make sure to bring something to support the Pet Food Pantry to receive a $5 off coupon to use at the Enchant store while supplies last! Theme night dates are subject to change.

Military Appreciation Night Dec. 4: A night dedicated to honoring the brave men and women of our military, with special activities and tributes throughout the evening. And make sure to bring a toy for the Marines Toys for Tots toy drive to receive a $5 off coupon to use at the Enchant store while supplies last!!

Country Christmas Nov. 30: Saddle up for a night of festive fun at Enchant's Country Christmas! Grab your boots and hats for a wild west-inspired evening - it's sure to be a hoedown to remember! Ugly Christmas Sweater Night presented by Tipsy Elves Dec. 7: Get ready to show off your most outrageous holiday sweaters for a chance to win prizes and enjoy a night of festive fun.

Fiesta Navideña Dec. 17: Celebrate the rich culture and traditions of Latin heritage with vibrant music, dance, and holiday festivities.

First Responders Appreciation Night Dec. 10: From firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, and medical staff to law enforcement and security officers, we want to express our gratitude for everything you do. This is our way of saying thank you to those who protect, heal, and serve every day. And please make sure to bring a toy for the Toy Drive to receive a $5 off coupon to use at the Enchant store while supplies last!

Family Photo Night Out Nov. 24: Get ready to capture the perfect Christmas card moment at Enchant's Family Photo Night Out! We're teaming up with Cashman Photography to give you those professional holiday photos you've been dreaming of, included with the price of admission. (Limited and first-come, first-served.)

College Night Nov. 29: Get ready to show off your school spirit! We invite all colleges and universities to join us for a fun-filled evening of pride and camaraderie. Don your colors, gather your friends, and enjoy a festive evening of holiday cheer and nostalgia!

Sing for the Fences / Choir Night Dec. 12: Get ready for a night of unity, joy, and a little friendly competition! We're bringing churches together for a winter celebration like no other. By joining our charity affiliate program, churches, music groups & community groups can sell Enchant tickets to support their favorite causes.

Date Night Dec. 13: Planning a night out with your date or friends? Enchant Christmas has you covered. Share a kiss under the mistletoe or savor wine and Lindor chocolate pairings - either way, the magical memories await you. Each theme night is limited to one night only with the exception of Paws & Claus, which will be hosted twice during the run of Enchant - early access through the presale is essential for those who want to participate.

Group Tickets & Private Events at Enchant Christmas

Transport your holiday celebration to the magically delightful Enchant Christmas with a custom group ticket package. From small group events in our Private Party Suites (10-25 tickets) to corporate holiday parties of small, medium, or large scale, there is an option for you at Enchant Christmas. For all group opportunities, discounts, and benefits here.

Get Involved with Enchant Christmas

Magical memories await during the 2024 Enchant Christmas season. Whether you're an artisan or culinary vendor interested in our vibrant Christmas Village, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a brand ambassador, an affiliate marketer, a prospective marketing partner, or a member of the press, we are eager to hear from you. Please visit us here for more: https://enchantchristmas.com/get-involved/

