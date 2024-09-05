Real Salt Lake Winger Dominik Marczuk Called up to Poland U-21

September 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Recent Real Salt Lake attacker Dominik Marczuk, the 2023-24 Polish Ekstraklasa Young Player of the Season with Jagiellonia Bialystok, has been called into international duty during the ongoing FIFA break, joining the Poland U-21 side in preparation for its Euro U21 qualifier on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Bulgaria.

The 20-year-old winger made his Major League Soccer debut last Saturday at America First Field, appearing as a substitute for the final 28 minutes in RSL's 2-0 home win over New England Revolution.

The 20-year-old Marczuk, who now wears jersey number 11, is yet another speedy and versatile attacker who can play any or all attacking positions in the Claret-and-Cobalt game model. During the last 12 months with Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, Dominik scored seven goals and added 15 assists across 47 games in all competitions for the Ekstraklasa side. Marczuk rose quickly through the ranks after signing his first professional deal at age 16, rising from his hometown third division side, Podlasie Biala Podlaska in 2019, through three seasons with Stal Rzeszów starting in 2020, prior to the summer 2023 move to Bialystok.

Real Salt Lake (13-6-8, 47 pts., 3rd West) enjoys an international break this weekend, with a Sept. 14 trip to face the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M. MDT with broadcast available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Seven games remain for RSL in the 2024 MLS reg. season, as the Club looks to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 14th time in 17 years. Following the Sept. 14 match at Houston, RSL wraps up the campaign with four of its final six contests at its America First Field home, where the Claret-and-Cobalt have sold out eight consecutive contests and nine of 13, posting a 10-3-1 / 31-point record across all competitions this season. RSL hosts West rivals Dallas and Portland on Sept. 18 / 21, with October home dates against Minnesota (Oct. 2) and Vancouver (Oct. 19 Decision Day), prior to the postseason.

Information for tickets and more can be found at www.RSL.com/tickets.

Born November 1, 2003 in Międzyrzec Podlaski, Poland, Marczuk also boasts 15 games with the Polish Youth National Team setups, scoring two goals at the U19/U20/U21 levels. Dominik's recent emergence helped Jagiellonia Bialystok win the Polish Ekstraklasa championship during the most recent 2023/24 campaign, the first time in the club's 100-year history.

Dominik - now just 20 years old, turning 21 on November 1 later this year - signed his first professional contract at the age of 16 with his hometown club, Podlasie Biala Podlaska, a third division side for whom he played 19 games during the 2019 season.

Dominik arrived in Utah in mid-August coming off four recent UEFA Champions League qualifiers for Jagiellonia Bialystok, who were eliminated by Norweigan power Bodø/Glimt. In those four games, Dominik played 336 of a possible 360 minutes, registering one assist.

In his first-ever appearance with first division side Jagiellonia Bialystok, back in Sept., 2023, Dominik registered three assists and was named Player of the Matchday in Poland, helping Bialystok to a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over Radomiak Radom. Dominik arrived at Real Salt Lake as the Polish Ekstraklasa Young Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season, during which he was an integral part of Jagiellonia Bialystok's first-ever Championship campaign, the first league title in the 100-year history of the club.

Dominik is the first-ever Polish player in RSL's 20-year history, and the 21st from a UEFA country, joining Greek DF Alex Katranis and Portuguese MF Diogo Gonçalves as 2024 European additions. He is believed to be the 26th Polish player to sign with an MLS team in the North American league's 29-year history, and the sixth active Polish player for MLS' 2024 season, joining Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Mateusz Klich (DCU), Sebastian Kowalczyk (HOU), Bartosz Slisz (ATL) and Karol Swiderski (CLT).

