New York Red Bulls Sign North Plainfield, N.J. Native Serge Ngoma to New MLS Contract

September 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have signed North Plainfield, N.J. native Serge Ngoma to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Ngoma signs a new MLS contract beginning in the 2025 MLS season and going through 2027 with an option for 2028.

"Serge [Ngoma] has had to go through some very difficult times during the last two years, but he never lost his positive attitude," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "His work ethic is exceptional, and we are excited to give him this new opportunity."

Ngoma, 19, is in his third season with the Red Bulls and has made nine career appearances for New York. Ngoma has scored two goals in his Red Bulls career. He became the third-youngest player in league history to score a game-winner in the 85th minute or later behind only Freddy Adu an Eddie Gaven, when he scored his first career professional goal against Atlanta United in a 2-1 win at Red Bull Arena on June 30, 2022.

"Serge has proven to be a great player on the field and a great human being off the field," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "We are excited to keep Serge at the club and to continue to help in his development for years to come."

Before signing with the first team, Ngoma made 23 career appearances with New York Red Bulls, where he scored three goals and added one assist. In 2021, Ngoma scored three goals for NYRB II, which tied the club record for most goals scored by an Academy player in a single season. He made his professional debut for NYRB II on September 23, 2020, against Atlanta United 2 becoming the third youngest player in franchise history to make an appearance.

The forward joined Red Bulls Academy in 2017 starting at the U-13 level. In his first two seasons with the Academy, he scored 28 goals and helped lead the U-13 and U-15 sides to winning seasons. Ngoma led the U-15's to qualify for the 2020 Generation adidas Cup after scoring three goals in three matches in February of 2020.

