New York City FC Announce KLUTCH Sports Group as Agency of Record for Stadium Partnership Sales

New York City FC today announced KLUTCH Sports Group and its Global Partnerships division as the Club's agency of record for Founding Partnerships at New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium, slated to open in 2027. In this role, KLUTCH will assist with the Club's go-to-market strategy and lead the sales process for the Club's most prominent partnership tier. Founding Partnerships, which will be part of the new 'Excelsior Partner Program,' will provide a select group of brands with exclusive in-stadium entitlement opportunities and inventory far exceeding a traditional partnership.

"There has never been a better time to be a soccer fan in New York City. We are planning to create the best soccer venue in the country that authentically represents our city, is embedded in the community, future-forward, and a model of sustainability," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "We are excited to work with KLUTCH on our 'Excelsior Partner Program' and are confident they will connect us with like-minded brands that share our values and excitement over the meteoric rise of the World's Game in both the New York City market and nationwide. With our new home, our goal is to make New York City FC the flagship franchise in Major League Soccer and the hottest ticket in New York sports."

Earlier this year, the New York City Council voted overwhelmingly to approve the next phase of the Willets Point Redevelopment project, including New York City FC's stadium. The new stadium will be 100% privately financed, seat approximately 25,000 people, and be the first fully electric sports stadium in New York City and all Major League Soccer. The stadium is scheduled to open ahead of the 2027 MLS regular season - following the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup™ that New York and New Jersey will help host.

The stadium will also be part of a new, 23-acre neighborhood at Willets Point, Queens, which will feature 2,500 new affordable housing units, a new 650-seat public school, a brand-new hotel, and more than 150,000 square feet of public open space. The Willets Point redevelopment project is estimated to generate $6.1 billion in economic activity, create 1,550 permanent jobs, and 14,200 construction jobs. To learn more about the project, visit newyorkcityfc.com/stadium.

KLUTCH, with access to United Talent Agency's (UTA) global platform, connects top teams, major leagues, and properties with global brands. Andrew Feinberg, Head of Global Partnerships, and the Global Partnerships team will source strategic and impactful partners throughout the development of New York City FC's new stadium, informed by cutting-edge valuation and insights from UTA's SVP of Sports & Brand Insights, Caryn Rosoff. This will include securing brands for the Club's most prominent partnership tier, the 'Excelsior Partner Program,' which will provide a select group of brands with heightened visibility, exclusive stadium inventory, and VIP experiences.

"KLUTCH's mission since our inception, and through our rapid growth, has been to find ways to be disrupters and connect athletes, teams, and brands to their fans," said Feinberg. "We are excited to help New York City FC build something truly special for its global fan base and the entire community by aligning them with organizations and brands who resonate in both New York and international markets and whose ethos and values align with those of New York City FC."

Today's announcement is an expansion of the pre-existing relationship between KLUTCH and New York City FC. Earlier this year, KLUTCH was instrumental in bringing together the Club and Capital Rx, with the health technology company becoming the Official Sleeve Partner of New York City FC.

Guided by the visionary leadership of CEO and Founder Rich Paul, KLUTCH has established itself as a leader in both athlete representation, and global partnerships and strategic advisory. Most recently, KLUTCH and UTA extended its reach into professional baseball through the acquisition of REP 1 Baseball and professional soccer with the acquisition of Munich-based global soccer agency, ROOF, underscoring its premier, industry-dominant offerings and commitment to excellence across sports and entertainment.

