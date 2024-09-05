Minnesota United Purchases Alejandro Bran Contract, Loans Midfielder to Burton Albion FC

September 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has purchased the contract of Costa Rica international midfielder Alejandro Bran from CS Herediano. Additionally, Bran has been loaned out to Burton Albion FC of the EFL League One in England through the summer of 2025, with an option to buy. The move opens up an international roster spot for Minnesota United.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity that Minnesota United has given me," said midfielder Alejandro Bran. "Since joining the club, I have noticed my own personal growth on and off the field and I'm thrilled to be able to continue to develop as a player in England with Burton Albion."

"In the time that we have worked with Alejandro, we have observed his development on and off the field, and are happy to permanently transfer Alejandro to MNUFC," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "With that being said, we were presented with an intriguing opportunity to loan Alejandro to Burton Albion, so we decided to provide him the opportunity to continue to develop his game in a competitive league like EFL League One."

Bran initially joined Minnesota United in January on a full-season loan from CS Herediano. Since arriving in Minnesota, the Costa Rica international has made 11 game appearances (six starts) for the Loons in MLS regular-season action, where he has scored once - notably in the Season Opener at Austin FC on February 24. The midfielder has also made three game appearances (all starts) in MLS NEXT Pro action with MNUFC2.

Internationally, Bran recently earned a call-up for Costa Rica's final 2024 Copa América roster. With Los Ticos during the continental tournament, Bran made two substitute appearances in the Group Stage fixtures against Brazil and Paraguay.

VITALS

Alejandro Bran

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: 2/5/2001

Hometown: San Jose, Costa Rica

Previous Club: CS Herediano

