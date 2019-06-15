Nash, Nina Bash York To Win

Telvin Nash and Angelys Nina did beat the Lancaster Barnstormers on Saturday afternoon with something Lancaster has not done all season - homer to left at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Nash and Nina produced the tying and winning runs in the late innings with those as the York Revolution topped the 'Stormers, 4-3, in the seven-inning opener of a day-night doubleheader.

The loss was the second straight for the Barnstormers whose second place lead over the Revs fell to 1 1/2 games.

Lancaster's Buddy Baumann (2-5) carried a3-2 lead into the top of the sixth. Nash, who homered to right in the fourth inning, pushed the left-hander to a full count before slamming his 15th long ball of the season onto the hillside in left for the 3-3 tie.

The much lighter hitting Nina opened the York seventh with another shot to left, breaking the deadlock against Baumann, who went the distance on 117 pitches.

Darian Sandford grounded a single into right field to start the bottom of the seventh against closer Julio Perez. Dan Gamache following with a walk, moving the tying run to second and the winning run to first with nobody out in the seventh. Caleb Gindl lifted a fly ball to left center on which Sandford tagged and raced to third. Gamache took the opportunity to go to second behind the throw.

York opted to pitch to Terdoslavich. Perez worked ahead in the count, then got the Barnstormers DH to slap a ground ball at the second baseman Nina. Lancaster sent Sandford, but he was cut down by the throw, leaving the Barnstormers with runners at first and third with two outs. Perez got K.C. Hobson to line out to center, ending the game as the right-hander earned his fourth save.

Caleb Gindl gave Lancaster a 2-1 lead with a two-run jolt to right in the bottom of the third. Nash's first homer retied the game in the top of the fourth inning, but the Barnstormers were able to strike back, retaking the lead on a Gamache sac fly in the bottom of that inning.

Robert Carson (2-0) set down eight batters in a row to earn the win for York.

The Barnstormers and Revs meet for the second game of the doubleheader at 6:30. Fireworks will follow the game. Matt Marksberry (2-2) starts for Lancaster against right-hander Phil Walby (0-0). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers' YouTube Channel beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Gindl retook the league RBI lead with 39...Sandford tied for the league lead in steals with his 17th...

