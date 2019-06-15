Rockers Rally Falls Short

HIGH POINT, NC - On a beautiful Friday evening at BB&T Point, the Long Island Ducks met the High Point Rockers for the first of a four game series. Despite their best efforts, the Rockers could not get the offense going and fell to the Ducks by a final score of 5-3.

Second baseman Tyler Ladendorf stole the show early with an impressive defensive outing. The former Oakland Athletics utility player had a nearly perfect performance in the infield and saved starting pitcher Tyler Herron from a handful of potential runs.

Catcher Matthew Jones gave the Rockers a fighting chance in the bottom of the ninth with a two RBI single that put the team in position to tie the game. He also threw out the only Long Island player who attempted to steal a base.

Herron allowed two home runs, one to Long Island center fielder Ezequiel Carrera and another against first basemen David Washington. He ended the night with 40 strikes and four strikeouts in seven innings.

High Point relief pitcher Chase Huchinson checked in for the eighth inning and earned five strikes plus a strike out.

Closer Daniel Gibson pitched a perfect ninth inning, earning six strikes and three strikeouts to close the evening for the Rockers defense.

Third baseman Hector Gomez managed to get on base multiple times, including a fifth inning single that he complimented with a stolen base. Gomez also had a notable performance on defense.

Michael Russell made his regular season Rockers debut as a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth. He made his way home on a wild pitch to give High Point their first score of the night.

The Rockers will be back in action at BB&T Point on Saturday, June 15th for Mustache Appreciation Night. The doubleheader will begin at 4:30pm.

