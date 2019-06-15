Barnstormers Come Up Short

Just as in the day game, the Lancaster Barnstormers had a chance in the bottom of the seventh. They did not take advantage of the opportunity.

The Barnstormers loaded the bases with nobody out, trailing by three, but could only manage to score one run on a bases load walk, falling, 6-4, in the second game of a doubleheader. York won the daytime opener, 4-3.

Right-hander Pat Young walked two and hit a batter to fill the bags in the seventh. York manager Mark Mason switched to Josh Judy. The ex-big leaguer struck out Greg Golson on three pitches. Pinch hitter Josh Bell popped to third for the second out. Judy walked Darian Sandford to force home one run, cutting the lead, but Michael Martinez grounded to first ending the threat.

York jumped out to a 5-0 lead off Matt Marksberry (2-3). With two outs and nobody aboard, Telvin Nash picked up a walk. Carlos Franco singled into right, bringing up Welington Dotel. The York left fielder crushed a three-run homer to left center. J.P. Sportman cracked a double to the left center field alley and stole third. Angelys Nina made it 4-0 with a single into right. Marksberry loaded the bases on a walk and hit batter. A wild pitch made it 5-0.

Martinez countered with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, and Lancaster cut the lead to 6-3 in the third. Golson and Sandford singled. Martinez drove home one with a bad hop double, and a second came home on a Dan Gamache sacrifice fly.

Jameson McGrane (2-0) struck out five in two innings of relief to earn the win.

The Barnstormers and York square off for the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:00. Lancaster will send John Anderson (4-2) to the hill against right-hander Dan Minor (3-4). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 12:45.

NOTES: Sandford has hit safely in five straight...Martinez has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 starts...Logan Sawyer threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

