Ducks and Rockers Split Twin Bill in High Point

June 15, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks and High Point Rockers split a single admission doubleheader at BB&T Point on Saturday night. Long Island took the opening game 3-2 before High Point answered with an 8-0 win in the nightcap.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the second inning of game one when David Washington scored on a throwing error and Vladimir Frias picked up an RBI single off Rockers starter Ryan Williams. Steve Lombardozzi scored one inning later on a double play ball, extending the lead to three.

High Point tried to rally back with two runs in the fifth off Ducks starter Joe Iorio. Michael Russo's RBI ground-rule double and Frank Nigro's RBI single closed the gap to 3-2, but the Rockers were unable to pull even.

Iorio (3-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three. Williams (1-2) took the loss, yielding three unearned runs on six hits and a walk in five and one-third innings with six strikeouts. Josh Lueke claimed his fifth save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one.

L.J. Mazilli and Rey Fuentes each had two hits to lead the Flock.

The Rockers jumped out to an early advantage in game two, scoring seven runs in the second inning. An RBI double by Hector Gomez, a two-run home run by Richie Shaffer, an RBI bunt single by Giovanny Alfonzo, and a three-run homer by Tyler Marincov did the damage. Marincov's RBI single in the fourth rounded out the scoring.

Rockers starter Dominic DeMasi (1-0) earned the win, pitching five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out eight. Ducks starter Mike O'Reilly (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on seven hits in one and two-thirds innings.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. from BB&T Point. Fans can follow all the action by tuning into the Rockers game broadcast, available. Right-hander Kevin McAvoy makes his Ducks debut on the mound against Rockers righty Seth Simmons (5-3, 3.83).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 21, to play a single admission doubleheader against the Lancaster Barnstormers. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 for all fans. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive 20th Anniversary Season T-Shirts, courtesy of Petro Home Services. Game two will begin approximately 20-25 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. Tickets to the doubleheader, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

