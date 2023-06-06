NASCAR Night Presented by Texas Motor Speedway to be Hosted by Frisco RoughRiders August 19th at Riders Field

FORT WORTH, Texas - Texas Motor Speedway and the Frisco RoughRiders are stepping up to the plate together to provide NASCAR fans and RoughRiders fans with a unique opportunity to catch the exciting late-season action at the ballpark and then the intense 190-mph side-by-side competition of the NASCAR Playoffs at the speedway.

Tickets for the Aug. 19 NASCAR Night Presented by Texas Motor Speedway at Riders Field are $12 for the bullpen area and $19 behind home plate while tickets for the Sept. 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 are $21 and $25. Both can be purchased at https://fevo.me/frr-tms.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a co-branded Frisco RoughRiders/Texas Motor Speedway ball cap. Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the RoughRiders, the Texas Rangers' Texas League (Double-A) affiliate and 2022 Texas League Champions, take Riders Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate Tulsa Drillers.

"Texas Motor Speedway is proud to collaborate with the Frisco RoughRiders to offer this home run of a ticket offer to baseball fans and NASCAR fans alike," said Faber. "The goal of any entertainment venue is to create positive lifelong memories for the spectators in the grandstands and that's exactly what this opportunity does, both at the speedway and the ballpark."

Texas Motor Speedway on-site activations will include: NASCAR-themed between-inning games on the field; official pace cars and Ty Gibbs No. 54 Interstate Batteries show car outside the main entrances/on the concourse; and Riders Run LED scoreboard race with a NASCAR theme.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Riders Field is located at 7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034.

The Sept. 23 Andy's Frozen Custard 300 is the middle race in the Round of 12 for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Last year's winner Noah Gragson led the final 12 circuits of the 200-lap race to take the checkered flag just more than one second ahead of Austin Hill and eventual series champion Gibbs. Both Gragson and Gibbs moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series for 2023 and will be competing in the Sept. 24 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway's always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Solar Car Challenge (July 13-15), Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys' Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Bandas y Trocas (Oct. 14), and Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

