Anthony Tolliver & Steven Warren Meet-And-Greet this Thursday

June 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Former NBA player, Anthony Tolliver, and former NFL player, Steve Warren, will be at Hammons Field this Thursday, June 8 for a special Meet-and-Greet when the Cardinals take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:05pm!

Tolliver and Warren will be signing autographs for free on the Main Concourse during the 3rd inning of the game this Thursday. In addition to signing autographs, the two Springfield natives and Kickapoo alumni will throw out a first pitch as they interact with fans and spread the word about their From the Field to the Court Camp.

About the From the Field to the Court Camp

The Warren Academy, the Tolliver Family Foundation and DREAM have joined forces to bring a free, high-quality youth football and basketball camp to kids who need it most in Springfield. Click the link below to register your kids for the From the Field to the Court Camp on Friday, June 9.

About Anthony Tolliver and the Tolliver Family Foundation

Tolliver, a Kickapoo High School alum, played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2008-2021 for 11 different franchises, which is tied for 6th-most in league history. In 2021, Tolliver established the Tolliver Family Foundation (TFF) to raise money and further gospel-centered initiatives to communities across the nation and the globe.

About Steve Warren, DREAM, and the Warren Academy

Warren, also a Kickapoo High School alum, was a defensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers from 2000-2002. In 2006, Warren founded DREAM, which stands for Developing Relationships through Education, Athletics and Mentoring. DREAM works to expand opportunities for at-risk youth by providing positive role models, experiences and assistance. Then in 2008, Warren established a sub-organization of DREAM, the Warren Academy. Their goal is to help athletes take their performance to the next level mentally and physically, and to unlock their potential by providing quality training and education.

Click here to register your kids for the From the Field to the Court Camp on Friday, June 9.

Purina Bark in the Park and Ryan Helsley Bobblehead Giveaway, Central Bank of the Ozarks Cap Giveaway, Springfield Cashew Chickens and more coming up this week!

The Springfield Cardinals return to Hammons Field to kick off back-to-back homestands next week, starting with a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals from June 6-11, featuring:

- Tuesday, June 6, 6:35pm - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Wednesday, June 7, 6:35pm - Purina Woof Wednesday, when all dogs are invited to join their humans at the ballpark for Cardinals Baseball. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Thursday, June 8, 7:05pm - The Cardinals will suit up as their alternate identity, the Springfield Cashew Chickens. Springfield-style Cashew Chicken will be served at the special concessions kiosk located at Gate 3. It's also Thirsty Thursday with drink specials on all adult beverages all game long for fans 21+. Gates open at 6:05pm.

- Friday, June 9, 7:05pm - Friday Night Fireworks following the game. Gates open at 6:05pm.

- Saturday, June 10, 6:35pm - Purina St. Louis Cardinals Ryan Helsley Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) and Purina Bark in the Park with a pregame Dog Parade around Hammons Field at 6pm. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Sunday, June 11, 6:05pm - Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:05pm.

Enjoy the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

