Vargas Becomes Latest Driller to Receive Honor

June 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Imanol Vargas has joined a growing list of Tulsa Drillers players to receive honors this season. Vargas has been named the Texas League's Player of the Week for the period of May 30-June 4, becoming the fifth Tulsa player to receive one of the weekly honors.

Vargas finished the week by going 7-21 for a .333 average. Six of his seven hits went for extra bases with three doubles and three home runs. He also walked five times and drove in a Double-A best 11 runs. He also scored five runs and compiled a .462 OBP, .905 OPS, and 1.367 OPS.

San Antonio's Daniel Camarena was also named Texas League's Pitcher of the Week.

