Vargas Becomes Latest Driller to Receive Honor
June 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
Imanol Vargas has joined a growing list of Tulsa Drillers players to receive honors this season. Vargas has been named the Texas League's Player of the Week for the period of May 30-June 4, becoming the fifth Tulsa player to receive one of the weekly honors.
Vargas finished the week by going 7-21 for a .333 average. Six of his seven hits went for extra bases with three doubles and three home runs. He also walked five times and drove in a Double-A best 11 runs. He also scored five runs and compiled a .462 OBP, .905 OPS, and 1.367 OPS.
San Antonio's Daniel Camarena was also named Texas League's Pitcher of the Week.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 6, 2023
- Vargas Becomes Latest Driller to Receive Honor - Tulsa Drillers
- NASCAR Night Presented by Texas Motor Speedway to be Hosted by Frisco RoughRiders August 19th at Riders Field - Frisco RoughRiders
- RockHounds Host the Amarillo Sod Poodles June 6-11 - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.