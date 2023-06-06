Ornelas Completes Comeback with Bases Clearing Double

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night. Despite trailing for the majority of the ballgame, the Missions completed the comeback in the ninth inning for a walk-off victory. Trailing 5-3 in the ninth inning, the first three batters reached base on walks and a hit by pitch. Tirso Ornelas drove them all in with a double to right-center field. With Midland losing to Amarillo, the Missions now have a 2.0 game lead in the Texas League South.

Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week allowed three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. Brooks Lee, Yunior Severino and Jake Rucker hit three consecutive doubles to start the game. After striking out Alex Isola, Pat Winkel singled and drove in Rucker. The Missions trailed 3-0.

The Wind Surge added two more runs in the top of the second inning. After striking out the first two batters, Lee doubled to extend the inning. Severino drew a walk and Rucker hit a double. On the play, both Lee and Severino came in to score. San Antonio trailed 5-0.

Carlos Luna was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The right-hander made one start for the Missions at the end of the 2019 season. Luna retired the first seven batters he faced before Pedro Castellanos singled in the bottom of the third inning. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk to put two runners on base. Ripken Reyes grounded out and both runners advanced into scoring position with two outs. Tirso Ornelas grounded out to end the inning.

The Missions used the long ball to end the shutout in the bottom of the fourth inning. Leading off the inning, Yorman Rodriguez hit a line drive over the left field wall. His second home run of the season made it a 5-1 ballgame.

Camarena's night was over after two innings of work. Lake Bachar retired all seven batters he faced across 2.1 innings before handing the ball off to Kevin Kopps in the fifth.

Wichita threatened to improve their lead in the top of the sixth inning. Aaron Sabato began the frame with a ground-rule double. Anthony Prato flew out and Sabato advanced to third base. Kopps struck out the next two batters to leave Sabato stranded.

San Antonio continued their comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning and added two runs on three hits. Facing Hunter McMahon, Michael De La Cruz reached base on a one-out single. Juan Fernandez reached base on an infield single. After a successful double steal, Cole Cummings grounded out and De La Cruz came in to score. Castellanos drove in Fernandez with a single to right field. The Missions trailed 5-3.

Curtis Taylor took the mound for Wichita in the bottom of the ninth inning. Castellanos drew a walk to start the inning and Connor Hollis entered the game as a pinch-runner. Didder drew a walk to place two runners on base. Squaring to bunt, Reyes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Taylor was removed and replaced by Francis Peguero.

Peguero inherited a bases loaded situation with no outs. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Ornelas hit a line drive to wall in right-center field. All three runners came in to score and the Missions won 6-5.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 6-5

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 28-24 on the season

* Missions now hold a 2.0 game lead in the Texas League South

* 3rd walk-off win of the season.

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect: Scheduled to pitch June 7th

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, CS

* Daniel Camarena (Missions starter): ND, 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, BB, 3 K

* Brooks Lee (#1 Twins prospect, #23 MLB): 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R

* Carlos Luna (RoughRiders starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand with the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday, June 7th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (4-5, 3.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Aaron Rozek (0-2, 6.11) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

