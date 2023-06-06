Sheehan and Gauthier Named May Award Winners

Through two months of the regular season, the Tulsa Drillers have one of the best records in Minor League Baseball. A number of top individual performances have already been recognized for playing roles in that record, and more recognition has occurred this week.

It has been announced by Minor League Baseball that Tulsa pitcher Emmet Sheehan has been named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Month for May.

In addition, another current Drillers player was recognized for his play prior to being promoted to the Drillers. Infielder Austin Gauthier was named the Midwest League's Player of the Month for May. Gauthier was promoted to the Drillers on May 30.

To say Sheehan was dominant during the month would be an understatement. The right-hander, who attended Boston College, made five appearances in May, finishing with a 2-0 record and a miniscule 0.36 ERA. He pitched 24.2 innings and allowed only run and just eight hits for a .098 opponent's batting average against.

Sheehan totaled 41 strikeouts in the month, an average of almost 15 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tulsa has now swept the pitcher of the month awards in the Texas League. Nick Frasso won the award for April.

Gauthier appeared in 23 games for the Great Lakes Loons, the Los Angeles Dodgers High-A affiliate that plays in the Midwest League. The Hofstra University product had a .349 batting average with 29 hits in 83 at-bats and 23 runs driven in.

Eleven of his hits went for extra bases with 5 doubles, a triple and 5 home runs. He compiled a .491 on-base percentage and was a perfect three for three in stolen bases.

Gauthier has two hits in his first two games with the Drillers.

