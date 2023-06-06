Riders Make Late Run to Wrangle Series Opener

CORPUS CHRISTI - Frisco managed a pair of runs in the seventh and three more markers in the eighth to knock off the Hooks, 6-2, before 3,348 fans Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.

Adrian Chaidez turned in a strong start for Corpus Christi, spreading one run, one hit and three walks over a season-best five innings.

Jack Leiter walked four and struck out seven in a four-inning start for the RoughRiders. Three of those walks came in the second with Colin Barber drawing a free pass with the bases loaded. Despite the first four Hooks reaching base in the frame, Leiter minimized the damage to one run.

Zach Daniels, activated Tuesday from the injured list after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, cracked a lead-off infield single to start the third. Daniels stole second and then swiped third before coming home on a grounder by Kenedy Corona.

The Hooks were held in check by four Frisco relievers, with the contingent combining for six strikeouts against two singles over 5.0 shutout frames.

The RoughRiders did their damage with three two-out hits in the seventh and eighth, capitalizing on four walks and a hit batsman.

Zach Dezenzo, who has reached base in all of his 39 start this season, went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

