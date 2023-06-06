Travelers Pound Drillers in Series Opener

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers opened an important six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field that could go a long way toward determining the first-half champion in the North Division of the Texas League. The Travelers made a big statement in the opener, scoring early and often in a 15-0 victory.

The result trimmed Tulsa's first-place, division lead to just two games over the Travelers.

Tuesday's game was almost over before it began as Arkansas jumped to a quick lead with three runs in the top of the first inning off Drillers starting pitcher Nick Frasso. The game's first two batters both singled and stole second base before scoring on a double by Spencer Packard. Packard eventually scored on a sacrifice fly

Frasso kept the Travelers off the scoreboard in the second inning, but they added two more runs in the third off reliever Antonio Knowles. Knowles hit the first two batters of the inning and both eventually scored.

Arkansas scored single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings against Kyle Hurt to make it 7-0.

It only got uglier from there with eight more runs in the top of the seventh. The first two batters reached safely against Hurt before Kevin Gowdy relieved and issued a walk to load the bases. Jonatan Clase cleared them with a grand slam home run.

A two-run double from Robert Perez Jr. and a two-run homer from Isiah Gilliam capped the big inning and closed out the game's scoring.

The loss marked the fourth time this season that the Drillers have been shutout.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*One would have to go back 17 years in the history books to find a larger defeat for the Drillers than the 15 runs on Tuesday. It was July 12, 2006 when Tulsa lost 19-2 at Frisco.

*Frasso suffered the loss to drop his record to 1-2. He was charged with three runs on three hits and two walks in two innings.

*The Drillers set a pair of dubious highs in the game. The eight-run seventh is the biggest inning for a Tulsa opponent this year. In addition, the 15 runs are the most given up by the Drillers in a game this season.

*The Tulsa pitching staff entered the game with the best team ERA in Minor League Baseball at 2.80. The 13 earned runs increased the Drillers ERA to 3.00, now trailing Single-A Down East at 2.94.

*Diego Cartaya and Yusniel Diaz were bright spots in the game for the Drillers, both finishing with two hits.

*Arkansas starting pitcher Emerson Hancock blanked the Drillers on four hits through the first six innings. He had seven strikeouts and picked up the victory to improve his record to 6-2.

*The Travelers have won five of the seven meetings between the two teams this year.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will look to bounce back from their series-opening loss with the second game against the Travelers on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field. Starting time is set for 12:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

ARK - RHP Juan Mercedes (2-1, 4.94 ERA)

TUL - RHP Nick Nastrini (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

